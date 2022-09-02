Dragon Ball Heroes Pits Goku Against Bardock

This summer has been a big one for the Dragon Ball franchise, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming the number one movie for its opening weekend in North America, the Z-Fighters joining the cast of Fortnite, and Black Frieza arriving in Dragon Ball Super's manga. Now, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has thrown in another major battle in the Shonen franchise as Ultra Instinct Goku takes on none other than his own father, Bardock, who was given quite the power-up thanks to the Dark Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Heroes is a funny side-story, allowing for fights, encounters, and transformations that would most likely never make their way to the main story of the series. One such comeback has been Bardock, the father of Goku, who has appeared at certain times throughout the spin-off as the rules of time and death don't apply much to the heroes and villains of Heroes. In the latest arc, the Ultra God Mission, Bardock is now in the employ of the rogue Kaioshin looking to rule over time itself and can access the power of Super Saiyan 3 to fight against none other than his own son.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes can be seen below, which not only features the father and son Saiyans fighting against one another but also sees some hilarious moments involving Yamcha and a new lady love that has an eye for the weakest member of the Z-Fighters:

A serious strength of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been its ability to create unique scenarios with characters that haven't been animated for quite some time, with not just Bardock, but the Ultra God Mission also giving us a new take on Future Gohan. The son of Goku from an alternate timeline fought against Future Trunks in a recent episode, as this Gohan had a very different series of events take place in his life, setting him on a path wherein the Dark Dragon Balls would be his only hope for a bright future.

