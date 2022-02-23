Dragon Ball Is Bringing Back Yamcha For a Surprising Fight

A lot of Dragon Ball characters have been shafted over the year, but when it comes to sustained beatdowns, nobody flounders harder than Yamcha. The martial artist has become the franchise’s punching bag by now, and fans love nothing more than to browbeat Yamcha for his losses. Of course, some are still pulling for the fighter to get his own wins, and Dragon Ball is now giving Yamcha the chance to make that happen at last.

The opportunity has arose courtesy of Dragon Ball Heroes and the anime’s new arc. The show just launched a new storyline known as the Ultra God Mission arc. Its first episode has gone live, and it is there fans got the chance to reunite with Yamcha.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SLOplays/status/1496511415284289538?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As it turns out, the Earth warrior has been roped into Dragon Ball Heroes once more, and this time he is on the battlefield. Some of the multiverse’s top warriors have been gathered to duke it out, so you can see why audiences were so surprised to see Yamcha rank amongst them. And to make things worse, he’s found himself pit against Mecha Frieza.

Now, there are definitely stronger villains to fight than Mecha Frieza, but the threat here is no joke. Yamcha is certainly strong for a human from Earth, but that doesn’t mean he’s on par with Mecha Frieza. Future Trunks handled the baddie with ease once upon a time, but most would say Vegeta’s time-traveling son is stronger than Yamcha. Now, the anime is giving the martial artist a chance to prove everyone wrong, so we might as well lend Yamcha our support. He’s going to need it, that’s for sure.

