Dragon Ball Z Fan Unearths Chris Sabat’s Hilarious Take on Yamcha

Yamcha has had a career that has had some serious ups and downs in the Dragon Ball franchise. While the former sand bandit eventually found himself being outpaced by Super Saiyans and deities, Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been able to find some space for Yamcha. Playing a role in the fight against the energy-absorbing fiend known as Moro, one anime fan has unearthed a hilarious relic that shows the voice of Yamcha, Chris Sabat, having some fun in describing one of his many Dragon Ball characters.

Yamcha didn’t make an appearance in the latest Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the one-time baseball player was recently front and center in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Making the headlines thanks to a former combatant in the Tournament of Space and Time wanting to marry him, Yamcha was able to show off his physical skills, teaming up with his would-be bride, Vidro, to take on the villain Chilled. The Ultra God Mission is preparing to come to an end, so it will be interesting to see if Yamcha ends up closing out this latest arc by tying the knot with Vidro or perhaps breaking off the engagement.

Chris Sabat Vs. Yamcha

Chris Sabat doesn’t just voice Yamcha in the Dragon Ball series, as he also lends his talents to bring to life other members of the Z-Fighter universe such as Vegeta, Piccolo, and Mr. Popo to name a few. Sabat is also a major part of other major anime franchises, including the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Vinland Saga, My Hero Academia, and many more. When one fan unearthed signatures from Sabat on Yamcha trading cards, Chris hilariously shared his thoughts on one of the weaker Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is working its way through the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The shonen series has yet to confirm what the next arc will be for its manga, though there is a possibility that Yamcha might play a role as he did during the Moro Arc. With Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, Orange Piccolo, and Gohan Beast at the top of the ladder for the heroes, Yamcha is going to have to do some serious work if he ever hopes to cover that ground.

What do you think of this hilarious dig at Yamcha from his English voice actor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.