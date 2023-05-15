Dragon Ball Z x Johnny Bravo Episode Surfaces After 20+ Years

It is hard to comprehend the amount of lost media hidden in this world. Some of television's best moments have been lost to time, but in some cases, they do get uncovered. This much proved true for Dragon Ball Z as netizens just uncovered its long-lost crossover with Johnny Bravo. So if you want to see the blonde jock give us a Goku play-by-play, you are in luck.

The whole thing came to light this week as SandersPlanets brought a lost episode of JBVO to life. If you do not know what this show is, JBVO was a short-lived series on Cartoon Network that began in 2000. It was there Johnny Bravo took center stage and answered fan calls while doing all kinds of bits. In episode six, Johnny takes a call from a Dragon Ball Z fan, and it leads him down a wild road.

FOUND Media: JBVO is a short-lived spinoff featuring Johnny Bravo taking calls from viewers. The series is currently being recovered by someone's mom who worked on the show, including the legendary DBZ crossover, in which Johnny commentates over a sped-up episode of Dragon Ball Z pic.twitter.com/oDzNAzQmNW — blameitonjorge (@blameitonjorge) May 14, 2023

After all, the JBVO clip follows Johnny as a narrates a sped-up battle between Goku and Frieza. The pair are shown clashing in mid-air while throwing all sorts of attacks at one another. Of course, Johnny is all but clueless as he tries to break down everything happening on screen. So if you want to know what Johnny Bravo thinks about Dragon Ball Z, well – this crossover was made just for you.

This tie-in has been lost for more than 20 years now, but thanks to sleuths like SandersPlanet, we can experience it once more. If you were a fan of JBVO, you should know more forgotten episodes are on the way. According to reports, much of the spin-off has been recovered thanks to a fan whose mother worked on JBVO back in the day. Hopefully, we will get to see more antics from Johnny soon, but let's be honest – it is hard to top his take on Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Johnny and Goku have encountered one another. This tie-in might be more legit than others, but fans have long shared head canons of Johnny's life in the Dragon Ball universe. His blonde hair would make him blend in with Super Saiyan Goku, and his beefy physique would make Hercules do a double take. And who knows? Maybe a bit of training with Piccolo could turn Johnny into a bonafide Z-Fighter with enough time...!

Did you catch this wild crossover way back in the day? Or is this Dragon Ball tie-in new to you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.