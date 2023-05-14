Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 Preview Released

Dragon Ball Super's manga is gearing up for the release of its next big chapter very soon, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with the preview of the rough drafts for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93! The Dragon Ball Super manga has been spending the last few months kickstarting a special arc adapting the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the previous chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga then teased that we would soon see one of the first major battles of the movie play out over the next chapter's events.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 is only a few days away from the time of this writing, and it's promising to reveal a new take on Goku and Vegeta's training on Planet Beerus. It was revealed in the manga that the two of them are there in order to train and somehow get strong enough to fight against Black Frieza, and now it's been further boosted by the events of the movie as Broly is there to square off against the duo and have another option to take down the villain later! Check out the preview first rough draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Ball Super Chapter 93 Drafts (1/2). pic.twitter.com/g2cQxFf7ws — Hype (@DbsHype) May 12, 2023

How to Read Dragon Ball Super Manga

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 will hit Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library on Thursday, May 18th. Luckily fans can check out the three most recent chapters for free, so you will be able to jump into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc with these first few chapters alone. The next chapter is teasing the part of the movie where Goku, Vegeta, and Broly can be seen training on Beerus' planet before it moves back to Earth, so hopefully there will be even more of the battle to show in the manga's pages.

Dragon Ball Super's manga will continue to explore the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie for the next few months, so there are plenty of opportunities for the manga to shake some things up for this new version of the story. But at least this preview also shows the manga's first real take on Gogeta too, so there's a lot to look forward to.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter?