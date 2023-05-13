Fortnite Adds Dragon Ball's Goku Black

Fortnite has finally added Dragon Ball's Goku Black. Fortnite is one of the biggest video games out there and has been a massive commercial success, despite being completely free to play. Epic Games realized it could entice people by making a very fun, very engaging game free and then sell them super cool and shiny items in-game for pretty hefty prices. While Epic Games has made no shortage of original content for players to purchase, the bread and butter of Fortnite is its ambitious crossovers. Over the last few years, Epic Games has built up a reputation of being able to secure lucrative crossovers with some of the biggest brands out there including Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and even other video games like Halo and God of War. There are very few brands that have yet to cross into Fortnite's sandbox.

With all of that said, Dragon Ball fans are pretty hyped after the long-rumored arrival of Goku Black has finally become a reality. The character has officially been added to Fortnite and is available to purchase right this second if you boot up the game. This comes after days of rumors that the character would be coming soon, but with no actual concrete date or time in place for players to actually expect his arrival. However, fans are pretty used to that as there's almost always a leak that tips fans off and keeps them on their toes until a surprise drop.

Turn anger into runaway power!



Goku Black appears on the Island – powered up to Super Saiyan Rosé and ready to fight! pic.twitter.com/Lo00LmJMmm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 13, 2023

With all of that said, you'll likely be seeing a lot of people running around as Goku Black in Fortnite. It looks like the character will also be able to transition from his black hair to his Super Saiyan Rosé form which gives him pink hair, likely through some sort of emote. As of right now, it's unclear if any other Dragon Ball characters will make their way into Fortnite, but if this does well, you can likely expect more in the future.

What do you think of Goku Black coming to Fortnite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.