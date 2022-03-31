Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off Majin Vegeta's Power

✖

One awesome Dragon Ball cosplay is bringing out the true fury of Majin Vegeta! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise is getting ready to celebrate its monumental 40th Anniversary in just a couple of years, and through the decades fans have seen all of the characters going through a ton of changes. It's been such a long run that there are many standout moments that fans could consider their favorites, but it's a tougher conversation when it comes to figuring out what the best or most standout transformations in the series are given just how many different variations we've gotten over the years.

One transformation that's often the top of many fans' lists, and one that many fans will agree is the most memorable or even "best" transformations of the series was Vegeta's brief "Majin Vegeta" form. Although it wasn't a transformation that was dramatically different in terms of its overall visuals or even how much it made Vegeta stronger, it kicked off a whole new arc for Vegeta that fans are still seeing play out to this day. Now this Majin Vegeta look has been made even more memorable thanks to some fierce cosplay from artist @elia.fery on Instagram! You can check it out below:

Majin Vegeta might have seemed like a wild heel turn from Vegeta so late into the original series' run, but it ended up providing the character a much needed character arc for the rest of the series. It's almost as if Vegeta needed to unleash this super violent side of himself one more time in order to realize what was truly important to him in the grand scheme of things. Thanks to this turn, Vegeta then started out on a wholly different kind of character arc that fans are still enjoying to this day with the newest pages of Dragon Ball Super.

That's also probably why it's so high on fans' lists over the years too. It might not carry the godly powers or fancy new looks of forms like his newest Ultra Ego transformation, but Vegeta's brief evil return led to a whole new kind of Vegeta. It's rare to see a transformation impact the characters like this anymore, and this might have been the final time it was true for Vegeta. But what do you think? Where does Majin Vegeta rank among your favorite transformations? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Dragon Ball in the comments!