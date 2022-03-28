Dragon Ball Super Releases New Sketch of Ultra Ego Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super knew exactly what it was doing when Vegeta got a new form. The arrival of Ultra Ego set the fanbase ablaze, and netizens are still going gaga over its aesthetic. Of course, this means fans are eager for any Ultra Ego update they can get, and that includes the new bit of art the manga just released.

The artwork was shared courtesy of Dragon Ball Super volume 18. The new release just hit shelves in Japan, and it was there fans were given a new look at Vegeta and his godly new power.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 18: Ultra Ego Vegeta new illustration! pic.twitter.com/kL4FrOw9Ee — Hype (@DbsHype) March 28, 2022

As you can see above, Vegeta is ripped in this image, and we’re not just talking about his uniform. Sure, his singlet is absolutely shredded, but his body is lean in the most extreme way. Despite having a smaller frame, Vegeta is bulging with muscles, and you can even see how defined his calves are despite his boots.

Of course, the defining feature of Ultra Ego Vegeta comes courtesy of his hair. The character has been given a purple dye job, and his eyes are colored to match. This is the first and only power-up in Dragon Ball to use this color, and it suits Vegeta. After all, purple is historically associated with royalty in our world, and they don’t call Vegeta a Saiyan Prince for fun. His father before him was King Vegeta, so the fighter does have some claim to a throne.

Right now, Dragon Ball Super has shifted its focus back to Goku, but fans hope the series gives Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form plenty of attention moving forward. After all, Ultra Instinct Goku has become a fan favorite, and Vegeta deserves that same show of love!

What do you think of this latest Ultra Ego tribute? Does this Dragon Ball Super form still stand as one of Vegeta’s best? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.