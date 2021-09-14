Dragon Ball Artist Shares Fierce Majin Vegeta Art

One Dragon Ball artist has shared a fierce new look at Majin Vegeta! Vegeta’s debuted many cool looks and forms over the course of Akira Toriyama’s original manga series, and that’s actually still continuing to this day with the newest chapters of Dragon Ball Super. Even with all of the new looks fans have seen over the years, there’s still one that’s held in the highest regard above them all due to just how fierce of a transformation it really was for Vegeta. Vegeta’s temporary Majin form really did shake things up.

Making its debut during the Majin Buu saga of the series, Vegeta’s Majin form was his loophole to getting a new level of power and finally becoming true equals with Goku as he had originally thought. Now Majin Vegeta’s fierce look has been highlighted once more with some awesome art from dragongarowLEE, the artist behind the now officially licensed spin-off story, Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha. Sharing the fierce new art with fans through their Twitter, it’s a strong argument for why this form is so memorable to this day. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/dragongarowLEE/status/1437796415074455552?s=20

If you wanted to check out dragongarowLEE’s unique take on the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha is currently available in English through Viz Media, and they officially describe the series as such, “A Japanese high school student is on his way to a Dragon Ball event and makes a detour to hit on a cute girl. Unfortunately, he meets with an unfortunate and fatal accident before he reaches her and, to his great surprise, wakes up in the Dragon Ball universe as Yamcha! Being a Dragon Ball fan, he knows exactly what misery awaits him as Yamcha, so he takes matters into his own hands and vows to make Yamcha the strongest Dragon Ball character ever!”

What do you think of this take on Majin Vegeta? Where does this form rank among your favorite Vegeta forms overall? What did you think of Majin Vegeta’s original debut in the series? Did it ever make you look at Vegeta in a different way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!