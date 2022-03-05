Spy x Family Creator Shares Slick Dragon Ball Manga Cover

One of Dragon Ball’s classic manga covers has gotten a cool new makeover from the creator behind Spy x Family! Akira Toriyama’s original manga franchise continues to be one of the most popular action series running today, and it’s such a big deal that Shueisha has actually begun celebrating its next monumental anniversary years before the anniversary actually kicks in. Dragon Ball’s manga will officially be 40 years old in 2024, and Shueisha has begun slowly honoring the series’ massive milestone with a new collaboration featuring many of the creators in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Shueisha will be holding a special gallery project for Dragon Ball’s 40th Anniversary, and as part of the celebration Shueisha’s various creators are reimagining the manga volume’s covers in their own art style. Shueisha will be revealing one new manga makeover a month until Fall 2024, and creators such as Chainsaw Man’s Tatsuki Fujimoto and Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto have been among those already tapped for this special project. The latest is a makeover of Volume 15 of the series from Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo. You can check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

DRAGON BALL Volume 15 by Tatsuya Endo (SPYxFAMILY).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/tq5INQB1az — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 3, 2022

Endo has quite a lot to celebrate this year as well as Spy x Family‘s premiere is fast approaching as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule next month. Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime alongside its debut in Japan. They officially describe Spy x Family anime as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? How do you like this take on Dragon Ball from Spy x Family’s creator? Which other characters would you want to see in Tatsuya Endo’s style? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!