‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Villain Moro’s Crucial Weakness

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest manga storyline kicked into an especially high gear with this month’s issue, as the events of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc are quickly unfolding.

In this new chapter, Goku and Vegeta discover that the planet-consuming sorcerer who escaped from the Galactic Patrol actually has a nefarious plan in mind: to get his hands on the Namekian Dragon Balls, for a wish that has yet to be revealed. That discovery led to a chase that saw Goku and Vegeta visit New Namek to protect the Namekian Dragon Balls from “Planet-Eater Moro,” and no surprise, they ended up fighting the ancient villain!

Moro may look like a withered old goat with his animalistic appearance and hermet-style robes – but that outward appearance quickly proves to be a lie. When Vegeta engages Moro in a fight, the villain is easily able to hold his own against the Saiyan Prince in both his base and Super Saiyan forms. However, the battle does reveal one key weakness in this new villain, which may be the biggest clue to how the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc will play out, and what it may mean for the series’ future.

The key moment in question comes when Vegeta is forced to take things up a notch, in order to keep pace with Moro powerful telekinetic abilities. Vegeta unleashes his Super Saiyan God form, and goes at Moro again – and this time, he’s more than a match for the sorcerer. SSG Vegeta is able to effortlessly dodge or counter all of Moro’s telekinetic attacks, and even lands some heavy blows on the agile old evildoer.

Vegeta being Vegeta, he can’t help but to taunt Moro after displaying the might of SSG:

“I was curious to see for myself what sort of beast could terrify the Galactic Patrol… How disappointing… We’ve come up against plenty of bizarre powers in our fights. So this is nothing new.”

In classic Vegeta fashion, however, the egotistical boasting proves to be premature: After taking a few hits from SSG Vegeta, Moro throws off his old man robes, revealing a much more fearsome demonic fighter physique hidden underneath. The villain has a clapback taunt for Vegeta, stating:

“You hoped to witness my magic? As you wish then.”

The issue ends there, but the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has already revealed via flashback that Moro’s magic is so powerful, it required Supreme Kai ruler Daikaioh to sacrifice most of his godly ki to stop Moro ten million years ago. It’s now looking like Vegeta could end up losing his own Super Saiyan God powers in this new battle!

