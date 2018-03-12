‘Dragon Ball’ Movie’s First Poster Features ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Throwback

Dragon Ball fans got a great boost today after finding out when the newest movie in the series would release, and now that they know it will continue after the events of Dragon Ball Super, they are more excited about its December release than ever.

But what most took fans by surprise is that the first poster for the film features a Goku that looks much different than his current incarnation. Fans noticed, in fact, that Goku looks more like he did in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z than he has in quite some time.

The new Dragon Ball film is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super, according to a new statement from Akira Toriyama, and will explore Freeza and the Saiyans. Along with this origin style story, fans have noticed Goku looking like he did at the end of Dragon Ball (but with his Dragon Ball Z gi).

Along with the notably softer style reminiscent of Goku’s early look (and Toriyama’s style before the harder edges set in around the Namek saga), Goku is seen with his power pole, and item he hasn’t used since Dragon Ball.

Fans are definitely happy to see this older art style, especially given the highlighted, harder edge art design of the series that ended up being more focus on the fights as the series continued. This newer art style is not only a great throwback, it will have a killer animation staff at the helm.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

