Dragon Ball Unveils New Cover Art by Saiki K. Creator

The Dragon Ball Super Project has been a way for numerous manga artists to take the opportunity to celebrate the story of Son Goku and the many characters that spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama. As the shonen series continues to give the anime world some of its biggest battles to date, it wouldn't appear as though Goku and the Z-Fighters are going anywhere any time soon. Now, with a new manga cover, the creator of Saiki K., Shuichi Aso, has shared their take on the likes of Goten, Trunks, and the Supreme Kai.

Following the success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the shonen franchise has been tight-lipped regarding whether we'll see the return of the television series and/or a movie arriving in the future. At present, the manga is adapting the latest film in its pages and has recently brought in the likes of Orange Piccolo and Cell Max into the fray. With the end of the fight against the Red Ribbon Army quickly approaching, fans are wondering what will be the next arc for the Z-Fighters, especially considering the end of the Granolah Saga introduced the major threat that is Black Frieza.

As a part of The Dragon Ball Super Project, we've seen artist such as Tite Kubo, Masashi Kishimoto, Tatsuki Fujimoto, Koyoharo Gotouge, and Tatsuya Endo lend their talents to the project. You may know these names for the series they are associated with in Bleach, Naruto, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, and Spy x Family. Considering the popularity of Dragon Ball, we could see more manga artists take part in this unique project.

Dragon Ball Volume 37 Cover by Shuichi Aso, author of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K! pic.twitter.com/MwUF0E124i — Hype (@DbsHype) August 30, 2023

If you haven't heard of Saiki K. before, you can watch the series on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime, "Saiki Kusuo is a typical 16-year-old high school student… except he has psychic powers. He can use them to get whatever he wants, but he also knows everything that people are thinking. Everything. No surprises, no secrets, no normal human experiences. He's kept his powers in check since childhood, but with the temptations of high school now on his mind, he's bending the rules—and spoons."

