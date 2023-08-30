Dragon Ball Announces Collab with D.Gray-man Creator

It looks like Dragon Ball is moving forward with another big-name collab! In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the franchise kicked off its super gallery project in 2021, and the event has yet to end. To date, some of manga's most talented artists have contributed to the collaboration by overhauling old-school Dragon Ball covers. And now, the creator of D.Gray-man is about to join in on the fun.

The big reveal was made earlier today as Dragon Ball Super Galley gave an official word. It turns out Katsura Hoshino will be the next artist up to bat. At this time, there is no word on what cover the D.Gray-man creator will makeover, but fans are eager to see their take.

Katsura Hoshino, mangaka of D.Gray-man, will be the next artist to participate in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project in next month's Saikyo Jump Issue #11 2023. pic.twitter.com/BUmXDeG6le — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 30, 2023

After all, a huge number of artists have already contributed to the event. Back in 2021, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery event got started under Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto. In the months since, a slew of major artists have joined in such as Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia, Tite Kubo of Bleach, Tatsuki Fujimoto of Chainsaw Man, and more. So as you can see, Hoshino is joining an elite club.

If you are not caught up on all things Dragon Ball, there has never been a better time to check out the manga from chapter one. The series can be found digitally through the Shonen Jump app. If the Dragon Ball anime is more your style, the show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the synopsis of Dragon Ball below:

"Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called "Dragon Balls" are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She's on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime..."

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball collaboration? Who else needs to team up with Goku? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!