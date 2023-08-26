Dragon Ball Official Poll Reveals the Anime's Greatest Quotes

The Dragon Ball series first began in the 1980s and thanks to this fact, Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters have had countless lines of dialogue on their quest to become stronger. Recently, the Official Dragon Ball site took the opportunity to ask fans which of Son Goku's best lines they believe are the cream of the crop when it comes to the shonen fighter's life. Amassing the top ten choices, the anime franchise has revealed the surprising results for which Goku quotes fans consider to be the best.

Goku has had quite the long run in the shonen franchise, starting the series at the age of eleven, and currently somewhere in his 50s during Dragon Ball Super. Luckily for fans of the Z-Fighter, it doesn't appear as though Akira Toriyama and the manga's artist Toyotaro are planning to end the series any time soon. With years potentially in his future, Goku will have plenty more to say.

Dragon Ball Top Goku Quotes: Poll Results

10.) Dragon Ball – Goku's Wedding Proposal: "Okay! We'd Better Get Married!"

9.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku's Super Saiyan Declaration: "It's Over Frieza!"

8.) Dragon Ball Super – Goku Honors Master Roshi: "I was the worst apprentice who never listened, but it's thanks to that old man that I got stronger. So even now, I'm Son Goku of the Turtle School."

7.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku Blasts Frieza on Namek: "You Fool!"

6.) Dragon Ball Super – Goku on Employment: "Go Get A Job Instead of Pulling Stunts Like This!"

5.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku threatens Frieza: "They died because of it! This time, it's you who dies!"

4.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku is powered up in fight against Kid Buu: "Thank you, Dragon Balls!"

3.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku says goodbye to family and friends in the Cell Games: "Bye, guys."

2.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku freaks out over Krillin's death: "Are you talking about Krillin??!!"

1.) Dragon Ball Z – Goku explains Earth to Vegeta during the Saiyan Saga: "If that's how I got to Earth, I'm grateful. On this planet, we know that even the lowest-born can outdo the elite if they work hard enough."

The poll was revealed in a video that appears on Dragon Ball's Official Site, gathering together many of the people who are responsible for the continued popularity of the series. You can check out the video here.