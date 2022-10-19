Dragon Ball Unlocks Two New Super Saiyan 4 Fighters

Super Saiyan 4 remains, arguably, the greatest thing to come out of Dragon Ball GT, with the transformation considered by many fans to be the best that was given to both Goku and Vegeta in their Shonen careers. While the transformation has yet to make its way into Dragon Ball Super proper, with the focus going more to Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, and Super Saiyan Blue respectively, the form has made its way into the non-canon spin-off Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with new figures set to arrive based on original characters.

Dragon Ball Heroes might not be considered inside the Z-Fighters' normal continuity, but the arcade game has given Shonen fans plenty of fan service by bringing back heroes and villains from the past, along with transformations that haven't made their way into Dragon Ball Z's sequel series. Currently, in the anime adaptation, the Ultra God Mission is taking place in which brawlers from the past, and from alternate realities, converge in a wild battle royale that reflects the Tournament of Power. With characters such as Future Gohan, Bardock, and many others getting new coats of paint, Super Dragon Ball Heroes certainly has plenty of surprises in store.

The Dragon Ball Heroes Arcade game introduced two new warriors in Beat and Note, with the avatars gaining a variety of Saiyan transformations along their history, and Super Saiyan 4 versions of these brawlers are set to arrive in the video game that has introduced lots of lore to the franchise:

SDBH: Ultra God Mission 5 V Jump Scans, full of new information! pic.twitter.com/jnYihRb0gT — Hype (@DbsHype) October 18, 2022

While Super Dragon Ball Heroes has seen Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Goku clash, viewers haven't gotten a definitive answer when it comes to which transformation reigns supreme, as the two Sons fought one another to a standstill. Heroes did take the opportunity to give Super Saiyan 4 a major upgrade via the new Limit Breaker form, which adds a little bit of red to Goku and Vegeta's Grand Tour transformation. As the Tournament of Space and Time continues in the anime spin-off, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol continuing to play an active role.

Do you think we'll ever see Super Saiyan 4 make its Dragon Ball Super debut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.