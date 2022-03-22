Dragon Ball Cosplay Breathes Life Into Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Dragon Ball Super might have just introduced Gogeta when Goku and Vegeta were introduced to the Legendary Super Saiyan, but the fusion dance spawn made appearances in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT respectively. Now, one cosplayer is bringing back the hairiest version of this brawler, who recently was able to make a big comeback thanks in part to the spin-off series Super Dragon Ball Heroes which has had no problem bringing back heroes and villains from the shonen series’ past.

There are numerous ways that two fighters can fuse in the Shonen series spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama, with certain alien races able to fuse thanks to their biologies, which Piccolo has done with the likes of Nail and Kami in the past. Luckily, the fusion dance isn’t permanent, as Goku and Vegeta learned the dance in their fight against Broly, though Dragon Ball Z did see the pair of Saiyans merge into one during an outside-of-continuity story. In the twelfth movie of Dragon Ball Z, the rivals fused in order to defeat the villain known as Janemba, a demon from the underworld who held many similarities to Majin Buu.

Instagram Cosplayer Elia Fery shared this new take on Gogeta’s Super Saiyan 4 form, which first appeared during the final episodes of Dragon Ball GT and would recently make a surprise comeback in the episodes of the anime spin-off that brings back characters old and new via Super Dragon Ball Heroes:

Fans might not have to wait that much longer for Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta to make a comeback, with the Goku of the Time Patrol recently returning to be a part of a new tournament that is being held within the spin-off series. With the Super Tournament of Space And Time fully underway and bringing together heroes and villains from the past in unexpected battles, Dragon Ball Heroes is setting the groundwork for some major surprises.

What is your favorite fusion of the Dragon Ball universe to date? Do you think we’re set to see the return of this Super Saiyan 4 form during this brand new tournament arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.