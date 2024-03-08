One Piece Creator Pays Tribute to Akira Toriyama

The world is mourning after the announcement that Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama, passed at the age of 68. The influence that the Dragon Ball franchise had not just on the anime world, but the world as a whole, simply cannot be overstated. To no one's surprise, major manga artists are taking the opportunity to say their goodbyes, including Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece. Both creators are two of the biggest manga artists to ever exist, and it's no shock that Oda held Toriyama up with great regard.

In an official statement from Shonen Jump, Oda shared a touching tribute to Akira Toriyama,

"It's too early. The hole is too big. The thought of never seeing you again fills me with sadness. I've admired you so much since I was a child, and I even remember the day when you called me by name for the first time. I also miss the day when I had a great time with Mr. Kishimoto on the way home from the day when he used the word "friend" for us."

Oda also took the opportunity to discuss the last time the two artists talked, "I also remember the last conversation we had. He is one of the people who took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid and created an era where both adults and children read and enjoy manga. He showed us the dream that manga can do things like this and that we can go to the world. He gave it to me. It was like watching a hero push forward. The excitement and excitement he experienced when he serialized Dragon Ball is probably rooted in the childhoods of creators who are active in all industries, not just manga artists. That existence is a great tree. For manga artists of my generation who have stood on the same stage, the closer I got to Toriyama's works, the more I realized that they had a greater presence. So scary. But I'm just happy to see the easy-going man himself again. Because we love Toriyama-sensei on a blood level. I would like to express my respect and gratitude to the world of creativity left behind by Professor Toriyama, and pray for his repose in peace. I hope that heaven will be a pleasant world just as you envisioned it."

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Akira Toriyama during this difficult time.

Via Shonen Jump