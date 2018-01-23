Rare ‘One Piece’ and ‘Dragon Ball’ Crossover Art Released

It is hard to talk about anime and not think of One Piece. The franchise is a truly iconic work in Japan thanks to its massive canon, and Eiichiro Oda’s story has become famous worldwide. In the past, One Piece branched out a bit when it teamed up with Dragon Ball for a very special crossover. And, as you can see below, some special artwork from that collaboration has just resurfaced.

Not long ago, the official Dragon Ball website updated its page to share a piece of work (via Kazenshuu). ‘The Nearly Complete Works of Akira Toriyama’ hosted the artist’s promo for his franchise’s team up with One Piece. The below image features lots of recognizable heroes, and it has got fans buzzing over the mash-up once again.

The image is a colorful one showing off the best of One Piece and Dragon Ball. The page shows Shenron lazing in the back as he rests his head against his hand. With a cup of tea in the other hand, the dragon is seen looking at Goku and Luffy as the pair reach his party.

Goku and Luffy look happy to have found their friends but even more excited about the party’s buffer. At the table, heroes like Vegeta, Chopper, and Krillin are seen eating as they look back at the party’s newcomers.

If you are not familiar with the two series’ crossover, you need to educate yourself on Cross Epoch. The manga was made back in 2006 as a total standalone under Shueisha. The crossover saw the main gangs of One Piece and Dragon Ball encounter each other as they gathered for a tea party with Shenron. Cross Epoch was eventually translated into English by Viz Media back in 2011, and this special piece of artwork highlights its original outing.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

