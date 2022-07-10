Dragon Ball Wars With One Piece Over New Kamehameha Debate
There are a lot of iconic anime series out there, but when it comes to the top, just a few shows make the cut. One Piece has led the industry for decades with Luffy at the helm, and others like Dragon Ball continue to shepherd shonen fans worldwide. And now, a viral debate on Twitter has Goku and Luffy fans going to war over the most unexpected issue.
And what could that be? Well, the issue comes down to their signature moves. One fan went viral after suggest Luffy's new Red Roc is now more iconic than Goku and his Kamehameha... and that claim got netizens heated.
You can find just a slew of reactions to the argument below if you're curious. While Luffy's Red Roc certainly impressed Kaido and Big Mom on Wano, the technique doesn't have the history of Goku's Kamehameha. In the years since its debut, Goku has become synonymous with the move, and even the most novice anime fans know what the attack does. The same cannot be said for Red Roc as One Piece remains a smaller series globally than Dragon Ball. But when it comes to the fans, well – some Luffy stans are not ready to reason out the debate.
What do you make of this wild debate? Do you fall with either Dragon Ball or One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
one piece never had huge crowds of people (not just anime fans, different kinds of everyday people) streaming a one piece episode in public https://t.co/dGU1hwKUYR pic.twitter.com/iV7xuYbz49— giselle enjoyer (@loonathepinoy) July 10, 2022
Oh they were serious. I thought this was a bit. https://t.co/gYhe6ejRqr— rhyme (@Rhymestyle) July 10, 2022
Tweets like this is why people make fun of one piece fans. https://t.co/MJICv7dGXe— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) July 10, 2022
im a one piece fan but even i know kids were in the playground shouting kamehameha and rasengan, ive never in my 21 years of living heard a dude say "gum gum red roc" https://t.co/aAwfnfl8dD— Aree (@TheDeadpool12) July 10, 2022
Lol I know this is obvious Bait but I gotta say while One Piece is still Great comparatively it has nowhere near reached THE GLOBAL Recognition that DragonBall has. Real Talk at this point its so Iconic/Influential Most mainstream conventional folks know of Goku & the Kamehameha https://t.co/HGzwxAZwd0 pic.twitter.com/9DcDLKCrnT— Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) July 10, 2022
lmao Kamehameha is so iconic that was even referenced in Pokemon meanwhile Today is the first time that I am Hearing about Luffys red rock thingy https://t.co/PlfbpRgFvR pic.twitter.com/1y1UfpZVZs— Oresti 2️⃣🖤👑 (@OrestiTheSimp) July 10, 2022
No way you actually believe this 😭— ALK (@TAlxhemist) July 9, 2022
everyone, even outside of dragon fans, have heard of kamehameha before.
no one other than one piece fans know what luffy's red coc- I mean, roc is. https://t.co/9O9bwEncKU— Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) July 10, 2022