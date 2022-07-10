Dragon Ball Wars With One Piece Over New Kamehameha Debate

There are a lot of iconic anime series out there, but when it comes to the top, just a few shows make the cut. One Piece has led the industry for decades with Luffy at the helm, and others like Dragon Ball continue to shepherd shonen fans worldwide. And now, a viral debate on Twitter has Goku and Luffy fans going to war over the most unexpected issue.

And what could that be? Well, the issue comes down to their signature moves. One fan went viral after suggest Luffy's new Red Roc is now more iconic than Goku and his Kamehameha... and that claim got netizens heated.

You can find just a slew of reactions to the argument below if you're curious. While Luffy's Red Roc certainly impressed Kaido and Big Mom on Wano, the technique doesn't have the history of Goku's Kamehameha. In the years since its debut, Goku has become synonymous with the move, and even the most novice anime fans know what the attack does. The same cannot be said for Red Roc as One Piece remains a smaller series globally than Dragon Ball. But when it comes to the fans, well – some Luffy stans are not ready to reason out the debate.

