Dragon Ball Super Spoiler Impresses Fans with Krillin Kamehameha

Dragon Ball‘s anime future might currently be a mystery (but maybe not for too much longer considering how much money the franchise is still raking in every year), but the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc continues with each new chapter of the manga. Chapter 56 of the series left Goku and Vegeta floating around in space while the fighters remaining on Earth took its defense into their own hands. While Krillin, Piccolo, and Gohan were taken by surprise in their first fight against Moro’s army of escaped prisoners, it was a different case in their rematch.

The last chapter of the manga set up each of the Z Fighters’ matches with the prisoners, and Krillin took a stand against the same prisoner that was able to defeat him last time. In the two months since they have trained with Piccolo and Gohan in preparation for this, it seems like Krillin and the others have gotten a definite boost in strength and skill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The draft for Chapter 56 of the series has been spotted online by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, and features some unused moments that might appear in a future chapter of the series. But one of the moments fans definitely want to see come to fruition is one moment in which Krillin manages to end his battle with one perfectly placed Kamehameha Wave.

Galactic Patrol captures Yunba (3/5) pic.twitter.com/bApfwYWMrL — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 13, 2020

This moment sees Krillin dodging an attack with an after image technique, and after getting the jump on his opponent, Krillin fires a Kamehameha Wave that sends the escaped inmate crashing back to the Earth. This presumably ends the fight between the two, and since we have yet to see the official end to this fight, this wouldn’t be so bad of an ending since it shows off so much of what Krillin can do.

What do you think of this Krillin moment? Hope it shows up in a future chapter? Are you waiting for the Dragon Ball Super anime to come back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.