Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Piccolo Day 2020
Yesterday, fans of the Dragon Ball franchise celebrated the Saiyan protagonists official day of the year in "Goku Day" but did you know that fans were also celebrating "Piccolo Day" which fell on the same 24 hours? May 9th, in Japan, is considered Goku Day by the Japan Anniversary Association because in the Japanese language, "Go" and "Ku" are how one can say "5" and "9", so therefore that date works well in celebrating Akira Toriyama's most legendary character. "Piccolo Day" is the same day because in the original Dragon Ball story, King Demon Piccolo stated this was his day!
Specifically, when the Demon King Piccolo, the first iteration of the evil Namekian, arrived as a major villain in the first Dragon Ball series, he stated that he was the king of the world on May 9th and began his reign to make his statement a reality. To show his power, Piccolo began blowing up cities and unleashed his "children" of demons to wreck havoc on the world. Eventually, Piccolo's character would change over the years and fans continue to mark this day as a way to celebrate the one time "Demon King"!
Start Things Off With A Trip To Burger King
happy piccolo day
here's the squad just vibin at burger king pic.twitter.com/i5Fbyxxjy7— srojam (@SrojamDraws) May 8, 2020
Some Special Beam Cannon Art
MAKANKOSAPPO! Happy Piccolo Day guys...! #piccolo #PiccoloDay #makankosappo #DragonBallSuper #DragonBallZ #dragonball #dbs pic.twitter.com/1pGSYU3TZx— bee-QUEEN OF FANGS (commissions-closed for may!) (@amartbee) May 9, 2020
Celebrating One Of The Biggest Piccolo Moments
9th of may— Nikel G.A ( comissions open ) 🇵🇪 (@nikel_Ivin) May 9, 2020
the piccolo´s day pic.twitter.com/5VNCnCYH5A
Piccolo Himself Made It Official
Time for a true holiday. Happy Piccolo Day everyone! pic.twitter.com/P5jGYsgEhQ— The Lookout 🚀 (@TheLookoutRNC) May 9, 2020
Piccolo Is Not Amused
Piccolo: *is canonically born on May 9th/official Piccolo Day*
Japan: You know, poor Goku doesn't have a birthday... Hey! Why don't we make it May 9th?! Our favorite Saiyan deserves his own special day!
Piccolo: pic.twitter.com/7vG5pRAsXm— CyanideFilledCandy (@Candy_Cyanide) May 9, 2020
That One Time Piccolo Went To Toys R Us
Happy King Piccolo Day#PiccoloDay pic.twitter.com/vvQi9iJPOl— Micah Weil, At Wit's End With the World (@MicahRacoon) May 9, 2020
The King Of Social Distancing
Piccolo is the king of social distancing #PiccoloDay pic.twitter.com/gZ64Lf2ocz— Nerdist (@nerdist) May 9, 2020
Simply Hilarious
Happy #PiccoloDay to one of the best villains in anime pic.twitter.com/yqYSl7Uoyv— Rogue of Heart (@ardoringcogent) May 9, 2020
Some Namekian Fan Art To Ring In The Day
Piccolo with a Dragonball ^^#ピッコロ記念日 #PiccoloDay— 💚Yashika💚 (@Yashika1984) May 9, 2020
#ピッコロさん聖誕祭 pic.twitter.com/MW0vw5BQL6
Piccolo Was Once All About Criminals
No meme, just happy #PiccoloDay and may my terror last for years without end pic.twitter.com/kihmKnFpdN— Demon King Piccolo (@king_big_green) May 9, 2020
