Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Piccolo Day 2020

Yesterday, fans of the Dragon Ball franchise celebrated the Saiyan protagonists official day of the year in "Goku Day" but did you know that fans were also celebrating "Piccolo Day" which fell on the same 24 hours? May 9th, in Japan, is considered Goku Day by the Japan Anniversary Association because in the Japanese language, "Go" and "Ku" are how one can say "5" and "9", so therefore that date works well in celebrating Akira Toriyama's most legendary character. "Piccolo Day" is the same day because in the original Dragon Ball story, King Demon Piccolo stated this was his day!

Specifically, when the Demon King Piccolo, the first iteration of the evil Namekian, arrived as a major villain in the first Dragon Ball series, he stated that he was the king of the world on May 9th and began his reign to make his statement a reality. To show his power, Piccolo began blowing up cities and unleashed his "children" of demons to wreck havoc on the world. Eventually, Piccolo's character would change over the years and fans continue to mark this day as a way to celebrate the one time "Demon King"!