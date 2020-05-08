Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Goku Day 2020

Years back, the Japanese Anniversary Association that today, May 8th, would be declared Goku Day in honor of the Dragon Ball protagonist who has existed under the pen of Akira Toriyama thanks in part to a clever reference and fans are paying lip service via social media to the Saiyan brawler. The JAA noted that the numbers "5 and 9" can be pronounced as "Go" and "Ku" and thus May 8th our time, May 9th in Japan, has become the official day for the Super Saiyan warrior that has become one of the most popular characters in the world of anime!

How are you celebrating Goku Day? Will you be diving back into the Dragon Ball franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!