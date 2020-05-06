Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals How Vegeta Officially Achieved Super Saiyan God

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has offered fans a number of new story elements that help fill in the blanks of Akira Toriyama's franchise that they might not have known before, and it looks like the DLC for the video game has done one better and given Dragon Ball Super fans the official story of how Vegeta gained the power of a Super Saiyan God. As fans of the franchise know, the level of Super Saiyan God isn't achieved simply through training alone, and this side story shows just how the prince of the Saiyans was able to achieve a transformation that puts him on the level of gods!

For those who might have missed it, a Saiyan is able to achieve the level of Super Saiyan God by allowing six "pure of heart" Saiyans to concentrate on one specific warrior, granting them not just an insanely high power level, but a red tinted hair style. Super Saiyan God was far different from the transformations we had seen before, giving us a more slender version of both Goku and Vegeta, eventually giving way to the blue haired form of Super Saiyan Blue. Though Vegeta didn't reveal his ability to turn Super Saiyan God specifically until the feature length film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly showed it off in the anime.

In the manga however, Vegeta displayed the ability to go Super Saiyan God, the level prior to Blue, during the Goku Black arc, switching between this level and the blue haired mastered form to conserve stamina. The differences between the manga and the anime are fast and furious, such as Goku never using Kaioken with the Super Saiyan Blue form in the manga as he did in the television series.

Within the DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Vegeta is shown training with Beerus and Whis with both the angel and the God of Destruction bringing Goku, Gohan, Trunks, Goten, and Future Trunks to Vegeta's side in order to help him achieve this ascended level. Following this acquisition, Vegeta tested out his brand new level against Beerus in a titanic fight.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has given us new characters and e vents to add to the franchise and with this DLC, has answered one of the biggest questions that fans of Super have been wondering for quite some time!

What do you think of this revelation of how Vegeta achieved Super Saiyan God? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.