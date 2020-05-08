Dragon Ball Birthday Cake Truly Rocks The Dragon

✖

Aside from his love of fighting, Dragon Ball Z's Goku love of food is one that fills his every waking moment and one fan decided to celebrate their birthday with a custom made cake that was topped with dragon balls and a Super Saiyan 3 version of the long running anime protagonist! The Saiyan race has always been one that ends a fight by eating a giant meal, with Goku normally plowing through bowls and bowls of noodles, meat, and anything else that he can get his hands on in order to heal his wounds from any particular brawl.

Dragon Ball Super actually began with a birthday party, as Bulma celebrated her birthday before the arrival of the God of Destruction Beerus crashed the part for everyone involved. The true recipient of a gift that day was Goku, being given the power to transform into a Super Saiyan God as his fellow Saiyans on Earth concentrated on this fighter to give him strength to battle against the feline deity. Though Goku didn't win the battle, it was enough to pique his interest and not destroy the planet Earth as he originally was planning to do. From here, Goku continued to learn new transformations with Bulma's birthday party being the beginning of this new journey!

Reddit User JohnnyBoyGuitar shared this stunning birthday cake that takes both the dragon balls and Super Saiyan 3 Goku, giving this Dragon Ball Z fan a truly memorable birthday party to ring in their 30th year on the planet Earth:

Dragon Ball Z has certainly seen its fair share of merchandise when it comes to birthday parties in general, with numerous decorations and yes, even cakes, being created for fans to buy around the world. We would be hard pressed to think of a better example of a cake themed after Akira Toriyama's franchise than this one at the end of the day however and we wouldn't mind getting one of these during major celebrations!

What do you think of this amazing birthday cake patterned after the world of Dragon Ball? Have you seen other anime cakes on this level? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

