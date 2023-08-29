Viral Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Goku a Live-Action Makeover

If there is one thing we can depend on anime fans to make, it is cosplay. The hobby has grown exponentially in the past decade, and the anime fandom has been an advocate since day one. From shonen warriors to shojo princes, there are more anime cosplays out there than anyone could ever count. And thanks to one pro cosplayer, Goku is making headlines thanks to their epic makeover.

The look comes from the one and only Taryn Cosplay over on TikTok. The cosplayer, who is known for their rather realistic anime looks, posted a video earlier this year of them as Son Goku. The grounded look brings the martial artist to life well before their Saiyan identity was uncovered. So if you want a taste of Goku's early adulthood, this cosplay has what you want.

As you can see above, the viral video brings Son Goku to life with an impeccable wig to start. The hairpiece brings Goku's trademark black hair to life, and he is also rocking his orange-blue outfit. Complete with a monkey tail and bo staff, Goku looks ready to enter the World Martial Arts Tournament at any moment. So if Piccolor is around, he better watch out.

This epic take on Dragon Ball's lead is no doubt impressive, and it takes a lot to impress Goku fans. The Saiyan is a popular choice for cosplayers to pick, but Taryn Cosplay went the extra mile to make his adaptation realistic. If you want to see more looks from the fan, you can check out Taryn Cosplay on TikTok here. And of course, Goku can be found in Dragon Ball to this day. The anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll, so go get your fill now!

Want to know more about Dragon Ball? No sweat! You can read up on the iconic shonen series here courtesy of its official synopsis: "Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called "Dragon Balls" are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She's on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime.."

