‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Dive Into Goku’s Final Match With Jiren

This is it Dragon Ball Super fans! The final bout is here! There’s no going back – it’s Goku vs Jiren in the biggest bout that the Dragon Ball franchise has ever seen! The episode titles and spoilers for the final Dragon Ball Super episodes are now out, and they tell us some juicy new details about how the Goku vs. Jiren fight will play out:

DBS Episode 130-131 early spoilers. I was waiting for scans but oh well these seem real enough. pic.twitter.com/wx7XVKU65m — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) March 8, 2018



Spoilers for the last two episodes of DBS, airing March 18th and 25th. Oh, by the way, the show’s ending (spoiler). pic.twitter.com/r6mNc7X9So — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018



This episode synopsis for Dragon Ball Super episode 130 basically spells out one thing: one of the biggest, craziest fights in the history of Dragon Ball! The Jiren power-up is a big question that fans have been discussing – is it Ultra Instinct, or something else entirely?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond that mystery, the title and details for Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode, reveal that the battle between Goku and Jiren won’t just be one the craziest fights in the series (and most visually captivating); it will also have one really big twist! Check out those spoilers HERE if you’re curious.

It seems as though our earlier predictions will turn out to be true: Dragon Ball Super is likely going out on a cliffhanger – one that will probably leave some loose ends that get fans raging. Sure, there could be a lot of unanswered questions left hanging, but with the proper finale, Super could also reset the status quo in a way that the next Dragon Ball series is able to explore things from a semi-clean slate.

The most prominent theory is that Freeza has been hanging around in the Tournament of Power to possibly emerge as the winner, thereby securing himself the Super Dragon Balls wish. We already did a full breakdown of what could happen if Freeza gets that wish; long story short, it would mean a total makeover of the entire Dragon Ball universe as we know it. Have the showrunners at Toei been enjoying the villains story arc in Dragon Ball FighterZ a bit too much?

Seriously though, the cruelest thing about Dragon Ball Super‘s ending is just how much excitement we get before the abrupt stop.

How hyped are you for the final battle in the Tournament of Power?

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.