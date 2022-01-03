Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Might Make Its Return to TV in 2022

In the world of shonen anime, some franchises need no introduction, and Dragon Ball is chief amongst them. The series is a global hit as millions if not billions of people consider themselves fans of Goku. With this in mind, you can see why fans are so desperate for Dragon Ball Super to make its return to TV following its abrupt end. And now, a new interview has led some to believe that comeback may happen in 2022…

The update comes from a Dragon Ball Super staffer firsthand as they did a video interview about the franchise recently. It was there Akio Iyoku, an EP on the series, told fans something special is in store for Goku later this year.

“There’s also a chance that something other than the [Dragon Ball Super] movie will be coming this year too,” the producer shared. No extra details were given about this mystery project, so of course, fans have been left to speculate over the surprise.

It isn’t shocking to hear that most netizens took the line in reference to the TV series. After all, if there is one thing the fandom wants as a whole, it is for the show to return. If Iyoku cannot give out any exact information at the moment, fans are going to wish for the show’s comeback, and we can only hope fans didn’t misinterpret the tease.

At this time, Dragon Ball Super has more to worry about than its TV series, so any official word on the comeback will be held back for now. Not only is the manga working through its current arc with Granolah, but there is a whole other Dragon Ball movie on the horizon. The next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is slated to go live this spring. So if a show is going to follow the film, word might be given sometime this summer.

