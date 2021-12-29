Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases Granolah’s Next Move

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for Granolah’s next plan of attack with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached a new phase of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and with it has squarely put the focus back on the titular Granolah. While the fighter started out as the main foe of the arc, the latest twist has made him the main hero as he is the last fighter capable of standing up to Gas and the Heeters before they are able to enact whatever grand scheme they have been cooking up on the sidelines.

It’s a fight that is continuing to be fleshed out with the newest chapter of the series as Granolah takes on Gas all alone. It’s the first fight in the arc where Goku and Vegeta can’t really lend a hand anymore, and a game changer as Granolah needs to claim the ultimate victory for himself. As the fight between the two really kicks into high gear in the newest chapter of the manga, the final moments of the chapter set the stage for Granolah’s next plan of attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 79 of the series further demonstrated just how strong Gas has become as a result of the Heeters’ wish, but thanks to Vegeta’s help with the Senzu Bean, Granolah has recovered back to his full strength and even managed to counter each of the Heeter brother’s technique. It’s soon revealed that Gas had been holding back, and it is then confirmed that he has all of the abilities Granolah had gained from the wish (meaning Instant Transmission, Hakai, and other abilities). But like Granolah, there’s an opportunity.

Much like how Goku and Vegeta were able to utilize the fact that Granolah was not used to his new techniques, the final moments of the chapter see Granolah figure that out as well. Gas has a limited use with his new abilities so far, and Granolah needs to jump on this opportunity by using those same techniques more efficiently. We have seen how smart Granolah can be in a fight through this chapter and his fights with Goku and Vegeta, so if anyone can quickly find a countermeasure it’s him.

He’s going to need to because he’s the last fighter standing, but what do you think? How are you liking Granolah’s fight with Gas so far? How do you think it’s all going to end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!