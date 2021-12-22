Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up the New Red Ribbon Army’s Big Plot

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for the Red Ribbon Army’s next major scheme coming in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! After ending its run with Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018, the Dragon Ball Super anime is finally returning for a new feature film scheduled for a release in Japan next year. This is exciting not only because it’s the first new anime for the franchise in years, but also because it’s bringing back some familiar faces for the new projects. The most surprising is the return of the Red Ribbon Army, one of the oldest foes in the franchise overall.

The first look at the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film released earlier this year teased that the Red Ribbon Army would be involved somehow, but with the newest trailer for the film and synopsis revealed during Jump Festa 2022, it was confirmed that a “new” Red Ribbon Army has been formed in the years since we had last seen them in action and they have built some new Androids to take on Goku, Gohan and the others in the new movie. Which means even if it’s a new group, they’re back to their old tricks again.

The official synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opens with a tease of the new Red Ribbon Army, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’! The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.” Not only have they created the “mightiest Androids ever,” but it’s more complicated than that.

It seems these new Androids tout themselves as "super heroes" according to the synopsis as well, "They call themselves 'superheroes' and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the 'new Red Ribbon Army'?" It makes the overall plot of the new movie all the more intriguing to see just how heroic these new Androids truly are as opposed to whatever new plot the Red Ribbon Army is scheming up this time around.