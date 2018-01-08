‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Ending

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is officially heading into its final stage, so the anime has commemorated the occasion with a new ending theme.

Starting with Episode 122, the series got a new ending theme,”Lagrima,” the debut single of the group OnePixcel.

While fans have become accustomed to the last ending theme, “By a 70cm Square Window,” from ROTTENGRAFFTY the new theme will mark a huge shift in the series much like “70cm” did before it. Though some fans still argue that the series’ ending hasn’t been the same since the eighth ending theme, “Boogie Back.”

The new ending theme not only brings a new vibe to the final proceedings in the Tournament of Power, it teases quite a few developments for the future of the series. One of the major teases fans have glued onto specifically is that Vegeta may reach a more “complete” version of Super Saiyan Blue.

With the way Vegeta is drawn during the end credits, specifically how his eyes are drawn, fans are wondering whether or not Vegeta’s look is representative of a completed form of Super Saiyan Blue. His hair looks similar to the style used in Super Saiyan 2 and is even given noticeably darker shading. Vegeta’s eyes are also shaded differently and look like a blue version of Goku‘s silver irises when he’s in Ultra Instinct.

The idea of a more “complete” Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form has been teased in the series but has yet to be shown off. Since Vegeta vowed to find his own way to gain power and defeat Jiren, this would be a great way to do it.

