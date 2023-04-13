Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Shocking New Episode

The day has arrived for another entry in Super Dragon Ball Heroes to hit the internet. As the new tournament continues with a major wrinkle added to the fights, the Ultra God Mission has dropped one of its most surprising and emotional installments to date. As the demon king looks to claim revenge for the destruction of his plans for universe domination, anime viewers now have the chance to see even more moments that will most likely never find their way to the main series.

Dragon Ball Heroes as a spin-off has been a worthwhile adventure that has filled the gap for many as the Dragon Ball Super anime remains on hiatus. With the main series ending in 2017 thanks to the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has continued to release new episodes that bring back old favorites while introducing new transformations to the franchise. With the main Z-Fighters teaming up with their alternate selves that make up the Time Patrol, the spin-off series has been living up to the idea that anything can happen in the Ultra God Mission. Thanks to this latest episode, there will be plenty of moments and character beats for anime fans to talk about, with the biggest having to do with a certain former desert bandit.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission Episode 8

Aside from Goku and Vegeta taking on the demon king, the latest episode threw two major curveballs at anime viewers. The first is that Yamcha has to now deal with a marriage proposal thanks to his new girlfriend whom he had met during the latest time-spanning tournament. The second is that the Trunks of the Time Patrol has buried the hatchet with Gohan Black, seeing the former enemies now joining forces in what should be a major brawl.

At present, Dragon Ball Super has yet to state when the television series might return following the success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Luckily, Toei Animation hasn't hinted that Heroes is going anywhere, and with the arcade game still established in Japan, it might have a long journey ahead of it. Clearly, the spin-off is willing to take some wild swings when it comes to introducing new elements to the shonen franchise.

What do you think of this latest episode? Do you think Yamcha will actually get hitched? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.