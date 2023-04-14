Dragon Ball Heroes Creates The Perfect Future Tag-Team

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be canon, but that isn't stopping the anime spin-off from making waves in the anime world. The latest episode of the Ultra God Mission not only featured Goku and Vegeta fusing to form Vegito once again to take on the Demon King, but Yamcha received an unexpected marriage proposal in the face of one of his biggest victories. On top of these ground-shattering events, the eighth episode of the latest storyline was also able to give us the perfect union of futuristic fan favorites.

To catch you up to speed, the future version of Gohan that has recently appeared in Super Dragon Ball Heroes is different from the one in the timeline that birthed Future Trunks. This Gohan is referred to by some anime fans as "Gohan Black", sporting a gi to match and having a background that was even direr than the Future Gohan introduced in Dragon Ball Z. The Gohan who is also a "Warrior in Black" lost his Bulma and Trunks, working for the rogue Kaioshin in an effort to bring his loved ones back from the grave. With the Warriors in Black and the Z-Fighters teaming up to take on the demon dimension, Gohan Black's status is anyone's guess.

Dragon Ball Heroes: Future Fighters

Despite the Trunks of the Time Patrol having the ability to become a Super Saiyan God, Gohan Black was still a threat to the son of Vegeta thanks to the power he received from Aeos. Ultimately, we weren't able to see who would come out the victor between the two but it seems that we're preparing to see them fight at their full power. The last we see of them from the latest episode has them staring down old villains including Cell, Bojack, Android 13, and Lord Slug.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be an in-canon replacement to the Dragon Ball Super anime, but the series has delivered fans some big, unexpected moments in the past. With Yamcha potentially getting married and new transformations continuing to come in fast and furious, the Ultra God Mission doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

