Dragon Ball Super Fans Aren't Sure If the Anime Helped or Hurt Future Trunks
Dragon Ball Super remains a very important anime for fans of the franchise, but Future Trunks' part in it has always raised brows. The character was a clear favorite when he debuted in Dragon Ball Z, so the hype was high for Future Trunks in this sequel series. But over on Twitter, the user Sal The Saiyan has brought up a debate which asks whether Future Trunks was helped or hurt by his return in Dragon Ball Super.
Over on social media, the YouTuber got fans buzzing when they asked fans to weigh in on the debate. Sal admitted he felt Dragon Ball Super hurt Future Trunks because the character had such a good endpoint during the Cell arc. It also seemed a bit meaningless to destroy his timeline after Future Trunks worked so hard to save it, but others do not see things that way.
Did Dragon Ball Super help or hurt Future Trunks’s character in your opinion?
For me, it hurt it for 2 reasons
1. I thought his character should have come to a close after the Cell Arc
2. I didn’t like how his future was destroyed. He fought so hard to save it for NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/zNuVMdmDtw— Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) May 27, 2020
As you can see below, fans are sharing their thoughts on the debate, and they are mixed with results. While some agree that the ending of the Future Trunks arc undermined much of its purpose, there are others who enjoyed the twist. In fact, others were simply happy that Future Trunks managed to solve an issue on his own for once, but his farewell was not as satisfying as they had hoped.
Of course, it is hard to come down on a correct answer on this because there are so many fans out there with differing opinions. It would be impossible to create a consensus, but most do agree that they were happy to see Future Trunks show up again in canon. And if the franchise has its way, we are sure the Saiyan will pop back up again before long.
Where do you land on this debate? Do you think Dragon Ball Super could have done better by Future Trunks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Self-Made Man
The arc is nonsense but Trunks learning that he needs to solve his own problems is good. That said, he probably didn't need to come back if the ending was going to be so vindictive.— エレン (@ErrenVanDuine) May 27, 2020
Awesome to Meh
the arc was pretty awesome imo, zamasu was an amazing villain. It just really is a shame that the ending was so bad🤒🤒🤕— PrettyyboyDavo🔌 (@AlwaysOpen4L) May 27, 2020
Abort Landing!
Arc ending was a-s— Geekdom101 aka Admiral Snackbar (@EmperorBigD) May 27, 2020
All Bodies Are Good Bodies
I also didn’t like his design. Like HOW TF CAN U REMOVE THOSE CHAD MUSCLES? pic.twitter.com/nCOMVnhWeG— MrMarien13 (@MMarien13) May 27, 2020
Goku Black > Zamasu
Loved it way more, in the Cell Arc it felt like he has to be babied through the whole thing after killing Frieza, this time he was a man of action.
Sure in the end it all failed but that doesn’t overwrite the previous stuff for me.— Mystic🐝🇲🇽 (@TheMysticSSJ) May 27, 2020
No Gains?!
It definitely hurt. He doesn't really gain anything from the events of the ark other than some weird Super Saiyan Blueish outline aura and a Deus ex machina finish attack that'll look cool in games and other DB media. Now he's living with himself in another random timeline...— PopstarChamp - Kirbonis (@PopstarChamp) May 27, 2020
Win Some and Lose Some
Oh, meant to say this, too. I know that the fandom hates Super Saiyan Rage. I don't, and I think Trunks deserved it. It's a perfect form symbolically, and it encapsulates everything that we know Trunks had been emotionally building to throughout the arc.— Rakurai Network (@NetworkRakurai) May 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.