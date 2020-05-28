Dragon Ball Super Fans Aren't Sure If the Anime Helped or Hurt Future Trunks

Dragon Ball Super remains a very important anime for fans of the franchise, but Future Trunks' part in it has always raised brows. The character was a clear favorite when he debuted in Dragon Ball Z, so the hype was high for Future Trunks in this sequel series. But over on Twitter, the user Sal The Saiyan has brought up a debate which asks whether Future Trunks was helped or hurt by his return in Dragon Ball Super.

Over on social media, the YouTuber got fans buzzing when they asked fans to weigh in on the debate. Sal admitted he felt Dragon Ball Super hurt Future Trunks because the character had such a good endpoint during the Cell arc. It also seemed a bit meaningless to destroy his timeline after Future Trunks worked so hard to save it, but others do not see things that way.

Did Dragon Ball Super help or hurt Future Trunks’s character in your opinion? For me, it hurt it for 2 reasons 1. I thought his character should have come to a close after the Cell Arc 2. I didn’t like how his future was destroyed. He fought so hard to save it for NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/zNuVMdmDtw — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) May 27, 2020

As you can see below, fans are sharing their thoughts on the debate, and they are mixed with results. While some agree that the ending of the Future Trunks arc undermined much of its purpose, there are others who enjoyed the twist. In fact, others were simply happy that Future Trunks managed to solve an issue on his own for once, but his farewell was not as satisfying as they had hoped.

Of course, it is hard to come down on a correct answer on this because there are so many fans out there with differing opinions. It would be impossible to create a consensus, but most do agree that they were happy to see Future Trunks show up again in canon. And if the franchise has its way, we are sure the Saiyan will pop back up again before long.

Where do you land on this debate? Do you think Dragon Ball Super could have done better by Future Trunks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!