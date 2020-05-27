New Dragon Ball Art Pits Goku Against Super Saiyan God Shallot

What Is Dragon Ball Legends? As mentioned earlier, Dragon Ball Legends is a game that fans of the series can play on their mobile devices, bringing together warriors from a number of different time lines in the franchise! Using a combination of 3D graphics and your touch pads, you can put together a team of characters from the world of Dragon Ball to fight digital opponents and real combatants from across the world. The official description for Dragon Ball Legends reads as such: "DRAGON BALL LEGENDS is the ultimate DRAGON BALL experience on your mobile device! This DB anime action RPG game features epic 3D visuals and animations to help tell the original story based off the brand-new character designed by Akira Toriyama, the mysterious Saiyan known as Shallot! Join Shallot and the rest of your favorite DRAGON BALL characters to help regain his memory and save the world! DRAGON BALL LEGENDS features action-packed anime action RPG gameplay with Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and all of your favorite DB characters! With Intuitive controls and simple card-based attack gameplay, mixed with high quality 3D animation & visuals, DRAGON BALL LEGENDS features the best anime fighting scenes on your mobile device!"

Who Is Shallot? When Shallot hit the scene, he was entered into the "Tournament of Time" but could not remember where he came from or who he was before he arrived. An ancient Saiyan warrior, the hot headed brawler has been fighting his way through the classic characters of the Shonen franchise, achieving a number of transformations that have become paramount in the series overall. With Shallot now achieving the form of Super Saiyan God, he definitely has an extra edge when it comes to continuing his journey through time!

How Did Shallot Reach Super Saiyan God? Having achieved Super Saiyan levels one through three thanks in part to his journeys, becoming friends with some unlikely candidates and enemies in the same vein, Shallot found himself running into the angel known as Whis, the right hand man to Beerus. Sent on a task to collect six "pure hearted Saiyans", Shallot eventually find his path to becoming a Super Saiyan God and will apparently use it to spar against Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form. As Shallot continues to progress in overall strength, we're sure to see him reach Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct even!

How Many Characters Are In Dragon Ball Legends? There are currently hundreds of different fighters that make appearances in Dragon Ball Legends, with a number of those being different iterations of some of the anime's best and brightest. With Shallot still maintaining his place as the protagonist of the series, there's sure to be more fan favorite characters added to the series, as well as some new fighters that will be added to the game exclusively!

Why Dragon Ball Legends Can Do Anything As mentioned earlier, the "Tournament of Time" doesn't only take one interpretation of a character from a certain time line, but can bring dozens of that same character from different iterations of the Dragon Ball franchise. With Shallot himself having run into numerous versions of Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and several other characters that were created by Akira Toriyama, his journey will clearly continue having him butt heads with enemies old and new.