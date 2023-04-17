Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Summons Beerus' Fem Twin

Dragon Ball has some of the most iconic characters in anime, and some of them made their debut in the past decade believe it or not. Goku and Vegeta have ruled the scene for ages, but others like Whis came around more recently. The same can be said for Beerus, and the God of Destruction is going viral all thanks to one impressive fem makeover.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Skyla Rayne. The fan, who also goes by Chibi Neko Cosplay, has a number of popular looks with the fandom beyond their adult pieces. One of them happens to be Beerus, and their take on the God of Destruction is downright gorgeous.

Before creation, there must be destruction.

Finally finished my Beerus cosplay!

Thank you to everyone on https://t.co/t4LH3cWKrw for making this cosplay possible. https://t.co/HFbRgVPFib

RT to keep Beerus from stealing your dessert! 🍨

Photo, cosplay, makeup, editing by me. pic.twitter.com/v3XYkjJ2p2 — 🕎Skyla Rayne Top .72% OF (@SkylaRaynesGray) March 4, 2020

In this cosplay, Beerus is rocking a striped gilded top with matching arm bands and their usual pants. Complete with long purple hair, Rayne finished their gender-bent project with some cat ears and lilac body paint. A bit of make-up brings Beerus' eyes to life here, and some colored contacts bring the Universe 7 god to life in the best way.

Obviously, some costume adjustments had to be made to Beerus as he normally goes around topless, and this gender-bent makeover solves that issue with ease. It is pretty easy to envision how Dragon Ball Super would have gone if Champa had looked more like this in Universe 6. After all, this photoshoot does bring Beerus' fem twin to life, and this heroine would fit in with the likes of Caulifa and Kale in Universe 6.

Of course, Beerus is a solid character regardless of their looks. They've proven their strength time and again since debuting in Dragon Ball Super. Even this softer aesthetic by Rayne can't take away from Beerus' raw power. So of course, this fem Dragon Ball cosplay deserves all of the kudos!

If you haven't had the pleasure of watching Beerus in battle, you can catch up with the Dragon Ball Super anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The character also appears in film thanks to the two Dragon Ball Super films, Broly and Super Hero. Plus, the Dragon Ball Super manga is ongoing and rolling out new arcs regularly that the television anime has yet to adapt! You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app right now!

