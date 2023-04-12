Trigun: Cosplaying Vash Just Got Easier Thanks to Nerf's Newest Gun

Trigun Stampede has re-imagined Vash The Stampede for a new generation. With the Humanoid Typhoon sporting a decidedly different look than how he had originally hit the scene in the first manga and anime adaptation, the first batch of installments followed the Humanoid Typhoon on the desert world he calls home. Vash himself has sported the same type of pistol in both interpretations and fans have found a Nerf gun in the wild that works perfectly for those that are looking to bring the Sixty Billion Double Dollar Man to life.

Vash The Stampede first premiered in the manga by creator Yasuhiro Nightow in 1995. The first anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse arrive in 1998, and while the anime would return thanks to 2010's Trigun: Badlands Rumble, it was only this year that we saw Vash make a comeback to the small screen. Luckily, following the conclusion of Trigun Stampede's first season, Studio Orange has confirmed that a "Final Phase" is currently in the works. Despite details regarding the grand finale being few and far between when it comes to what it will focus on story-wise and when it will be released, fans of Nightow's anime epic are counting down the days all the same.

Nerf The Stampede

Considering Trigun's popularity, it should come as no surprise that Vash has been brought to life by anime cosplayers over the decades. While Vash The Stampede has sworn to never take a human life, his hand cannon remains a powerful weapon that has saved his bacon from the fire on more than one occasion. Luckily, fans of the anime were able to discover that the "Nerf X-Shot" just so happens to look quite like Vash's weapon of choice.

(Photo: Nerf)

As mentioned earlier, Trigun Stampede's Final Phase hasn't revealed how or when it will arrive. Will Vash and Knives' final confrontation takes place as a number of television episodes and/or feature-length film? Needless to say, following the events of the anime adaptation's first season, the last adventures of this Vash will be titanic in scale.

What's your favorite weapon in the history of anime? Do you think we'll see more of Vash following Trigun Stampede's Final Phase? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.