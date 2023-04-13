Demon Slayer Cosplay Creatively Brings Kokushibo to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now back on screens for the highly anticipated Season 3 as part of the jam packed new wave of anime releases in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has creatively figured out how to bring the Upper Rank's Kokushibo's wild look to life! Demon Slayer Season 3 is taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original Demon Slayer manga, and that means that fans finally got to see the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks that fans have been teased about since the beginning of the anime.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc kicked off Season 3's run of the anime by fleshing out the members of Muzan's Upper Ranks with the full reveal of the final three members teased prior. This included the reveal of the strongest demon working under Muzan, Upper One, named Kokushibo who instantly terrified fans with his multi-eyed look. Now artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram has brought this look to life with a creative use of mirrors to make sure they had all six eyes. Check it out below:

Demon Slayer: Who Is Kokushibo?

As revealed in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1, Kokushibo is the Upper One ranked demon in Muzan's Upper Rank group. When Gyutaro was defeated by Tanjiro Kamado and the others, the episode reveals that Muzan called the remaining members to the Infinity Castle to move forward with the next phase of his plan. Muzan was angered over the loss of one of his Upper Ranks for the first time in over 100 years, and Kokushibo was really the only one among them to not seem very fearful of Muzan's power.

Kokushibo will be playing a massive role in Demon Slayer's future as the anime continues with new episodes, and the Swordsmith Village arc begins to plant some curious seeds about the powerful demon's potential ties to the Kamado family and more. It's clear that the Upper Ranks will now take the center stage of the fights moving forward in the Demon Slayer anime, so it's now only a matter of time before fans see the strongest one of these demons get into their own fight.

What did you think of Kokushibo's debut in Demon Slayer's Season 3 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!