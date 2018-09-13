‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Animator Drops Huge Gogeta Teaser

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, fans are keeping a close eye on Gogeta these days. Rumors continue to spread that the character will make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but nothing official has been confirmed on that end.

However, thanks to a favorite animator, fans just got a big Gogeta teaser.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Twitter, a fan shared an update about the Dragon Ball Super movie. As it turns out, animator Yoshihiko Umakoshi appeared on a recent Niko Niko broadcast, and it was there he spoke about the franchise. The artist said he is working on Dragon Ball at the moment and focusing his time on Gogeta.

According to this tweet, animator Yoshihiko Umakoshi is working on Dragon Ball and practicing Gogeta. He said this on a live NikoNiko broadcast which is unfortunately not available online. There is a record of the show, however. Can we track it down?//t.co/VuPbeAwYMO //t.co/EKK2Ehq0gA — Terez (@Terez27) September 13, 2018

“I was helping out on Dragon Ball and practicing [drawing] Gogeta,” Umakoshia relayed.

This update quickly caught fans’ attention and prompted a quick verification. After a bit of digging, a record of Umakoshia’s live broadcast was found via Nico Video, but the stream isn’t up for replay at the moment.

Fans were also quick to cross-check Umakoshi with the film’s credits, and he is not on them right now. However, a slew of animators working on Dragon Ball Super: Broly have not been officially named and only discussed by the artists online. Recently, talent like Takahashi were discussed in an official manner thanks to animator Shintani.

For now, fans can only wait on an official confirmation about Gogeta, but evidence continues to pile in favor of the fusion. Recently, another leak added fuel to that fire when a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack confirmed Broly and Gogeta were heading to the game. In fact, the Gogeta addition was said to come as Super Saiyan Blue, sparking rumors that Dragon Ball Super: Broly will introduce the form to the fusion and prepare him for a huge canon homecoming.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

Do you think this new leak seals the rumor as legit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!