Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Gohan and Goten’s Fusion

Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for the day Gohan would get his own fusion. The poor Saiyan is so busy with academics that he has yet to get such a power boost. Goku and Goten beat the boy to the punch, but that does not mean Gohan is hopeless. After all, fans haven’t given up on the dream, and one took it even further with some concept art of Gotan.

Yes, you read that right. It’s about time Gohan and Goten took their friendship to a new level, and what better way is there to honor your brother than pull off a Potara Fusion with them?

As you can see below, the artist ErrenVanDuine put up their concept artwork of Gotan. The fusion is brought to life thanks to some Potara earrings, but it is still plenty strong enough to take down any Dragon Ball baddie.

Gohan and Goten fusion design commission completed for @SaladSaiyan! He’s based on Gohan’s Boo arc training outfit design and the teenage Goten design I drew up previously. pic.twitter.com/JihXjN8Amn — エレン (@ErrenVanDuine) December 31, 2019

According to the artist, the concept artwork is based “on Gohan’s Boo arc training outfit design” and a piece they did of teen Goten a while back. The combined look makes Gotan look plenty fierce, and the smooth artwork is done in Shintani’s beloved style.

Of course, the biggest draw of this Dragon Ball fusion comes with the hair. Goten and Gohan have hairdos which are hard to mistake. In the past, Gohan has found all the love for his bangs, and this fusion makes good use of them. Now, fans can only imagine how strong Gotan would be in battle before guessing the power of the pair’s Metamoran fusion.

