Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Make Vegeta’s New Form Canon?

Vegeta reached a new power level on Dragon Ball Super, and fans haven’t stopped gushing about it sense. But what makes it different from other power levels isn’t just that it’s the first time Vegeta has reached a new level on screen, but it’s a form different than Goku.

Fans have been debating as to what to call this new form, and until Dragon Ball Super officially coins the form there’s one lingering question in the air. Will Vegeta’s new form be canon to the series? One fan theory says no.

Hot take prediction I’m super confident in: Vegeta’s new form will not be in the manga, and was not from Toriyama. — Cipher (@Cipher_db) January 14, 2018

Twitter user @Cipher_db’s theory is that Vegeta‘s form is non-canon, and thus will not appear in the Dragon Ball Super manga. Theorizing the form is not an invention from Toriyama because it is not distinct in a way that “lends itself to manga rendering.” They also assert that the form appeared without fanfare (citing Future Trunks’ Super Saiyan Rage transformation earlier in the series as an example), and that it seems like a way to force Vegeta’s level to match the anime only Kaioken boosted Goku.

Some fans contest this theory stating it’s Toei Animation interpretation of the “Complete Super Saiyan Blue” power described in the manga. Though both sides have well thought out arguments, this theory does point out what most fans have had a problem with.

Though most fans are appreciative of Vegeta’s new form, they do feel its aesthetics are lackluster compared to past transformations. Aesthetically pleasing or not, the emotional way Vegeta brought on this form was still something to behold. Until Vegeta is proven to lack the kind of power Ultra Instinct Goku had, this new power level will also stick around for awhile as well.

