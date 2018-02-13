‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Surprise Freeza Comeback

As the Tournament of Power is coming a close on Dragon Ball Super, fans have been especially wary of how many characters are still involved with the proceedings. And after going missing at the end of the previous episode when getting blasted by Jiren, fans certainly didn’t expect Freeza to jump back in the fight so soon.

In fact, a major fan theory even suspected that he would be a surprise victor in the Tournament for Universe 7, but fans were happy to see him at least attack Jiren in the meantime.

After Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17 launch an impressive effort against Jiren, he managed to blast them all away with an explosion of his powerful aura. But before he could go in for the finish, Freeza gets the drop on him with a slightly impressive assault.

Saying he won’t let Jiren beat him this much and get away with it, Freeza does no damage to Jiren but managed to turn the focus away from the other three. After failing to land a hit, Freeza curses the rules and turns into Golden Freeza. In a moment flashing back to his fight with Goku on Namek, Freeza declares that Jiren deserves to get killed by him.

He charges in fully powered, but before he even touches Jiren, Jiren is able to stop him in the middle of the air with telekinesis. This takes Freeza by surprise, and Jiren delivers a hearty punch into Freeza’s stomach and knocks him away. Freeza lies unconscious at the end of the episode much like he’s done before but fans are wondering what Freeza’s final role in the tournament will be.

Will Freeza be the key to defeating Jiren? Or maybe help Goku reach Ultra Instinct somehow? Either way, fans will keep their eyes glued to the screen until it all gets resolved.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.