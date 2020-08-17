Dragon Ball Super Art Perfectly Captures Super Saiyan God Kefla

Dragon Ball Super has made a home for itself within the fandom, and it draws in more and more fans by the day. The latest anime gave audiences a lot to look forward to thanks to its introduction of the multiverse. That is why the Saiyan of Universe 6 became so popular, and one artist has imagined how the fused Kefla would look in a more godly state.

The artwork comes from Twitter thanks to the artist xDaZe_. You can see the Dragon Ball Super piece below if you are in the mood to get some chill bumps. After all, Super Saiyan God Kefla is a sight to behold, and we are desperate for this glow-up to go come around in the canon.

You can see Universe 6 angel Vados in the corner of the piece while the fused fighter is taken aback by her form. Kefla's hair is perfectly red and sticking straight upwards. With her hair dyed red, Kefla's irises match with the same shade, and the fused fighter seems in awe of their new form.

"Whoa... I guess keeping calm has its benefits," the fighter says.

Of course, the calm bit is important for the heroes making UP Kefla. Kale is one part of the equation with Caulifla making up the final bit. Both of these girls are headstrong, and that further the idea that Saiyans are high strung. In fact, Kale gets her own solo upgrade whenever she gets angry, and that should remind fans of Broly.

As for Caulifla? Well, she is a spitfire just like Goku. The heroine would much rather punch you out before talking to their teammates. So if you want to see Dragon Ball Super teach the heroines a new trick, this godly form would be a good place to start. There's got to be enough Saiyans in their universe to complete the ritual, and with Vados' help, anything is possible for Kale and Caulifla.

