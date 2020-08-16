Dragon Ball Super Breaks Impressive Sales Record

✖

Dragon Ball Super is used to breaking records, and its manga is no exception. In the wake of the anime's end a few years back, many flooded the manga to get their dose of Dragon Ball goodness. That only doubled when a brand-new arc kicked off in the manga, and the most recent volume of Dragon Ball Super has hit a milestone thanks to its big sales.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new volume that covers an epic part of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. After Moro returns to Earth to beat down the Z-Fighters, things take a turn when Goku and Vegeta show up. Many of those chapters are counted amongst volume 13, and that is why it had record sales it first week out.

According to reports, Dragon Ball Super's new volume sold nearly 113,000 copies its first week. That happens to be a record for the manga to date. This means hype is high for Dragon Ball Super's ongoing arc, and fans overseas are really eager to get their hands on the physical volume.

Of course, there are ways to catch up on this arc right now. Viz Media simul-publishes new chapters of Dragon Ball Super monthly. You can access the newest chapters as they go live through the publisher's digital vault. You can access the library with a subscription which unlocks thousands of chapters to other top series like My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more.

Have you been keeping up with Dragon Ball Super's manga since the anime ended? What do you make of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

