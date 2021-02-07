New Dragon Ball Super Schedule Dampens Hope for an Anime Comeback

✖

Dragon Ball Super is still in the game with its new manga arc, but the series has been quiet on the anime front for years now. After its first movie went live, Goku and the gang packed up to never be heard from again. While the manga keeps the series alive, fans have long wondered when Dragon Ball Super would return to TV, and a new schedule is dashing hopes for a speedy comeback.

The situation was laid out on Twitter by Chronicles on Twitter. It was there the fan did the math after the team behind Dragon Ball Super made an announcement. It turns out the anime will start to show re-runs over in Japan starting February 14. But if the schedule runs through the entire anime, any new series would be delayed a few years.

"Dragon Ball Super re-run begins on 14 Feb, 2021! Every Sunday tune into BS Fuji TV @ 10am" If they air one ep every Sunday, then the re-run ends on Aug 20, 2023. If Digimon ends & DBS takes that slot, then new eps will air @ 9am & old @ 10am on diff channels.#DragonBallSuper https://t.co/J84GYkeMYP pic.twitter.com/Eiku3WTbF9 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 7, 2021

As the math goes, Dragon Ball Super has enough episodes to put its re-run through August 2023. That works out so long as an episode is shown every Sunday on Fuji TV. If this math works out, a Dragon Ball anime comeback is more than two years away, and that is assuming it would come out immediately upon the re-run's close.

As you can imagine, this update is difficult for fans to hear, but Dragon Ball Super never promised fans a comeback period let alone a timely one. Toei Animation has a lot on its plate between One Piece and Digimon. If Dragon Ball makes a comeback, that will bring lots of attention to the studio's catalog, but Toei has other properties to juggle these days. So when Goku is ready to make his grand return, well - fans will certainly be ready.

What do you make of this new timeline? Do you think Dragon Ball Super is ever coming back? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.