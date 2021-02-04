Dragon Ball Super Fans Vote for Their Favorite Fight in New Poll

✖

Dragon Ball Super explored a bunch of stories during its run on cable, and it is continuing to do so in print as the manga carries on. Of course, there is something about seeing those fights on television that riles fans up. Fans become even more attached to their favorite fights, and a new poll has revealed the battle netizens enjoy the most.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Toei Animation asked fans a very important question this week. The studio asked netizens to pick their favorite fight from Dragon Ball Super, and thousands chimed in with their response. It turns out the race was closer than expected, but in the end, there could only be one winner.

Pick your favorite fight from #DragonBallSuper below! 🐉👊(Winner Takes All) — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) February 1, 2021

It seems Goku's last battle with Jiren during the Tournament of Power took home first place. The fight earned 44.6% of the vote while Goku's tag-team battle with Android 17 and Freeza came in second place. In fact, Goku vs Jiren also took third place, but the fight in question was during round one. And as for fourth place, the award went to Goku vs Hit.

Of course, there is little to be surprised by in this poll. Goku's final battle with Jiren remains a very popular one, and it earned the highest of praise back in the day. It seems the fight has aged well with fans, but there are other standout battles that did not even make the cut here.

After all, the Tournament of Power had some amazing battles, and fans say Master Roshi's stand against Universe 4 deserves all the love. Goku also battled Kale and Caulifla with pride. As for Vegeta, the hero's fight where he unlocked Super Saiyan Blue Evolved sticks out to fans, and these options don't even account for the Goku Black arc from way back in the day!

What do you make of this new fan-poll? Did your favorite Dragon Ball Super fight make the list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.