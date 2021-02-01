Dragon Ball Super Needs A God-Level Battle Between Goku And Vegeta

✖

Dragon Ball Super has started its new arc, and it has quickly opened the door to new god-level power-ups for both Goku and Vegeta. Goku's path is paved with the higher forms of Ultra Instinct he can achieve; Vegeta has learned there are other godly powers that to achieve, which can rival Ultra Instinct. With that fork in the road of transformations and power developments, Dragon Ball Super makes good on the promise of the previous Moro Arc, which saw Vegeta vow never again to chase Goku's coattails. But now that we know both Goku and Vegeta can achieve their own kinds of god-power, we need to see them clash, head-on!

As fans know, the path of Dragon Ball Super was paved by the iconic and legendary events of Dragon Ball Z - and that series started off with what is still arguably the series' greatest rivalry - Goku vs. Vegeta. The Vegeta Arc of DBZ saw one of the most brutal and deep battles of the series, as the Goku had to finally face what it meant to be an alien from a war-mongering planet. Since that battle, it's been one of the fans' biggest joys to the arc of Vegeta going from the sadistic villain, to selfless hero - as well as Goku and Vegeta forging the deep bond of being battle-brothers.

...It's been fun watching Goku and Vegeta get all nice and chummy, but it's time to take things back to the beginning again.

Right now, Goku is deeply invested in the zen-like precision of the angels' Ultra Instinct style; Vegeta is now being seduced by the idea of learning God of Destruction techniques. While Beerus and Whis have always exemplified the balance of Destroyers and their Angel attendants, it could end up being a very different situation for two Saiyans. Goku with top-level angel Ultra Instinct and Vegeta as a God of Destruction would be a fight before it became a partnership - and fans would love it.

There would also be plenty of great story and character depth behind a Goku vs. Vegeta godly battle. Vegeta wouldn't be evil for doing a Destroyer's work, but Goku could definitely have a problem with Vegeta's ruthless decision about who lives and who dies - and that conflict would dredge up all the old simmering rivalry the two Saiyan Warriors started out with.

In a lot of ways, this godly Goku vs. Vegeta battle would be the culmination of everything Dragon Ball Super has been working towards: Goku and Vegeta inheriting Whis and Beerus' roles as Universe 7 protectors; and Goku and Vegeta finally dropping the friendly act and working out their stuff for real.

Dragon Ball Super's new Granola The Survivor arc is now unfolding in Free Online Manga chapters. Dragon Ball anime is on indefinite hiatus.