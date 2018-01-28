Toppo Just Had His Most Destructive ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Yet

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 125 of Dragon Ball Super below!

The last episode of Dragon Ball Super teased a major shake-up in the Tournament of Power with Toppo going through a strange transformation during the battle. But now it’s been revealed on Episode 125 that Toppo has indeed become a God of Destruction.

Fighting both Android 17 and Freeza, Toppo was finally pushed to the brink. At that brink is a being that can destroy everyone else with a flick of his finger.

After Freeza sneaks up from behind Toppo and shoots his back while he’s defending from a blast of Android 17’s, Toppo is seemingly defeated by the power of the pair. Not only being unconscious for a moment, Freeza taunts him and calls him trash. This goading, along with his defeat, speaks a change in Toppo as he comes to a decision.

Forgoing his ideas of justice and evil, Toppo decides to only fight to survive. This leads him to invoking the God of Destruction’s power and he completely transforms with a huge power surge. His eyes have turned purple, his stance is different, and he has markings on his body. His skin is now darker, and his aura is now a dark purple hue.

Freeza continues to taunt, but Toppo fires a Hakai at Freeza. Freeza tries to catch it, given his ability to do so in the past, but he’s quickly caught in its sphere and is seemingly destroyed. This blast nearly destroys the Tournament of Power stage, and splits the entire thing in half. Couple this with a ki that envelops his body and quickly destroys any ki blasts fired in his direction.

This new fearsome power of Hakai completely destroys large chunks of rocks, and nearly destroys Android 17 and Freeza in the process. Luckily for Universe 7, both of them manage to scrape by and survive destruction and elimination for now.

