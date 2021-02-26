Dragon Ball Super Art Re-Imagines Big Father Son Battle

✖

Dragon Ball Super didn't just the introduction of transformations such as Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct, it brought back some of the Z Fighters in a big way, with Son Gohan re-discovering the power that he found during the Majin Buu saga and one fan has created some stunning art that brings the father-son battle back to the forefront. When Gohan first appeared in Dragon Ball Super, he had put his warrior days behind him and dived into the life of a scholar, barely able to access the power of a Super Saiyan but things definitely changed.

Following the resurrection of Freeza and Gohan getting his butt handed to him by the tiny alien despot, the son of Goku realized that he would need to once again learn his "Mystic" transformation to be a valued member of the Universe 7's team during the Tournament of Power arc. While Gohan might not be at the same power level as Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue transformations, he definitely has become one of the strongest warriors in Dragon Ball thanks to once again accessing the power that he used to nearly destroy Majin Buu in the final arc of Dragon Ball Z.

Reddit User Andy Red 64 shared this impressive fan art that re-imagines the battle between Goku and Gohan immediately prior to the Tournament of Power battle, with Son Gohan being able to go toe to toe with his father until Goku accessed the power of Kaioken when in his Super Saiyan Blue form:

Gohan was able to once again show his stuff in the Moro Arc, the latest finished arc in Dragon Ball Super's manga, which saw Goku's son teaming up with his mentor Piccolo to deliver some brand new attacks against the terrifying new foe. Though the latest arc of the series, Granolah The Survivor Arc, hasn't featured Gohan as of yet, we're sure that the new storyline will once again swing back to the Z Fighters outside of the two main Saiyans in Goku and Vegeta.

What do you think of this impressive fan art that brings us back to one of the biggest battles of Dragon Ball Super between Goku and Gohan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.