Dragon Ball: Baby Vegeta Has Given Gohan the Perfect Diss

Dragon Ball FighterZ remains thought of by many as one of the greatest video games of the franchise to date, and though the entry was released a few years ago, it continues to introduce new fighters from Dragon Ball lore into its roster and has given us the ultimate burn against Adult Gohan by the GT villain, Baby Vegeta! Though Baby has yet to make an official appearance in the main continuity of the franchise in Dragon Ball Super, an upcoming storyline is hinting at a new character, Granolah, who has similar origins to one of the biggest antagonists of the Grand Tour!

For those who might be unfamiliar with Baby as a character, he was first introduced in the sequel series of Dragon Ball GT, a member of the alien race known as the Truffles who was seeking revenge against the Saiyans for the destruction of his race. Though Baby himself was a powerhouse, his true power came from his ability to possess warriors and use their power for himself. He begun by taking over the body of "lesser Saiyans" like Goten and Gohan, but eventually wound up in the body of the Prince of the Saiyans in Vegeta and became one of the greatest threats that the Z Fighters had ever faced.

Twitter User SLOPlays shared the hilarious dig by Baby Vegeta toward Gohan, referencing the time in Dragon Ball GT wherein the villainous Truffle had taken over the body of the son of Goku, during a time wherein the hybrid Saiyan had slacked when it came to his training:

I love that Baby has a unique interaction with Adult Gohan since that was the body he took over before Vegeta. He just roasts Gohan and treats him like an old worn out toy lmao pic.twitter.com/l85X3R19c4 — SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) January 12, 2021

Baby wasn't simply important for being a major villain, his presence leads to Goku learning how to become a Super Saiyan 4 by learning more about his ties to the power of the Oozaru. In Vegeta's body, Baby is able to become a "Golden Giant Ape" and creates an enemy that even Goku in his Super Saiyan 4 form has a tough time taking down!

What do you think of this hilarious burn in Dragon Ball FighterZ? What other characters do you want to see make landfall in this popular fighting game? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!